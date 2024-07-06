Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,028,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138,959 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $73,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HESM. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 83,777 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $711,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 434,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 102,010 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 585,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,518,000 after purchasing an additional 88,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

HESM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $51,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $37.05. 500,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,441. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $27.57 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.43.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6516 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 118.10%.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

