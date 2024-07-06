Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 5,711 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $56,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCOM. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 0.2 %

TCOM stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,482,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,226. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

