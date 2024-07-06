Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 51,544 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,220 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 51,544 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.6% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Costco Wholesale worth $323,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $23.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $885.67. 2,620,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,025. The company’s fifty day moving average is $816.01 and its 200-day moving average is $746.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $392.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $524.63 and a 52 week high of $886.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

