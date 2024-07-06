Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,051,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,198,208 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.34% of EnLink Midstream worth $82,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,964,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,126,000 after buying an additional 186,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,736,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,911,000 after buying an additional 342,204 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 3,093,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,618,000 after buying an additional 378,450 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.3% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,160,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,469,000 after buying an additional 68,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 13.3% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after buying an additional 248,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

ENLC traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 721,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,418. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.43%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

