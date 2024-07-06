Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) by 205.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,482,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 997,860 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 3.40% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $60,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DKL. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

Shares of DKL stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $40.07. 29,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,725. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $54.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.12.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The company had revenue of $252.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek Logistics Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DKL

Delek Logistics Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.