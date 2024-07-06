Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 22,568 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 22,568 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $68,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 490.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 299,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 248,695 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 744,847 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $60,381,000 after purchasing an additional 38,910 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,550,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,995,331. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.75. The company has a market capitalization of $178.64 billion, a PE ratio of 106.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

