Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $45.59 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,075 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Digital Realty Trust worth $45,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.88 and a 200-day moving average of $142.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.38 and a 12-month high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.56%.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.42.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

