Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $25.54 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 251,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 19,026 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $25,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 155,195 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,143 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,408,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,851. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $111.79. The company has a market cap of $126.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.01 and a 200-day moving average of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

