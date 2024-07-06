Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $24.85 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $24,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in American Tower by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 205,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,529,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 193.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,739,000 after purchasing an additional 196,024 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 9.7% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $524,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $195.64. 1,018,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,181. The firm has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.36 and its 200-day moving average is $194.58. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

