Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,567 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $86,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Linde by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 337,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,579,000 after purchasing an additional 158,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Linde by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,210,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,174,000 after purchasing an additional 129,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $435.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,938. The company has a market capitalization of $209.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $434.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.55. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

