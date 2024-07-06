Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 714,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 231,700 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $46,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,784,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,229,000 after purchasing an additional 310,242 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,958,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 625,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after purchasing an additional 143,986 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 307.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 136,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.51. The company had a trading volume of 339,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,412. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 1.08. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.52.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Pegasystems had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The firm had revenue of $330.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $120,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,964.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,504,779.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $120,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,964.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,504 shares of company stock worth $999,794 in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

