Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 149.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,247 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.42% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $50,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,563,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,595,000 after buying an additional 2,212,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,072,000 after buying an additional 2,052,967 shares during the period. Nepc LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,978,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,225,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 1,720,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,887,000 after purchasing an additional 966,173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $58.06. 1,533,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,390. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $63.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1967 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

