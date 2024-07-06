Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Micron Technology by 28.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,566,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $892,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,876 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.52.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,068,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,794,330. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $858,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,321,088.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,730 shares of company stock valued at $31,921,649. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.