MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MFA Financial

MFA Financial Price Performance

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

MFA Financial stock opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.06 and a beta of 2.15. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is presently -1,750.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in MFA Financial by 82.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 39,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 17.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFA Financial

(Get Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.