MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Raised to $86.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MET. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.23.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. MetLife has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $74.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day moving average of $70.20.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 678.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 250,402 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth $7,012,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in MetLife by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,824,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,661,000 after acquiring an additional 293,925 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in MetLife by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,664,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,304,000 after acquiring an additional 240,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 742,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,088,000 after buying an additional 86,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

