Meta Games Coin (MGC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $270.41 Million

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Meta Games Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000436 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Meta Games Coin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meta Games Coin has a total market capitalization of $270.41 million and $62,379.77 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Meta Games Coin

Meta Games Coin was first traded on February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. The official website for Meta Games Coin is metagamescoin.io. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin. Meta Games Coin’s official message board is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub.

Meta Games Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 1,099,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.22613975 USD and is down -6.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $116,169.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

