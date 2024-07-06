Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $85.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.06. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $87.44.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

