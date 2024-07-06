Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.4% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $3,178,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE MRK traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,786,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,857,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.27 billion, a PE ratio of 140.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.86. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.