MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of MEIP opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 million, a P/E ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MEI Pharma stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 611,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000. MEI Pharma accounts for about 3.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned approximately 9.18% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 52.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.