MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $346.66

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 346.66 ($4.38) and traded as low as GBX 300.14 ($3.80). MaxCyte shares last traded at GBX 303 ($3.83), with a volume of 3,618 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 14.38 and a current ratio of 13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £318.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,089.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 347.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 354.63.
MaxCyte Company Profile
MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
