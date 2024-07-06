Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Lowered to $630.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $650.00 to $630.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $610.25.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $536.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $389.90 and a 1 year high of $626.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $568.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 23.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.