Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Lowered to $630.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $650.00 to $630.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $610.25.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 23.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
