Mark W. Jenkins Sells 55,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $6,824,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,580 shares in the company, valued at $23,150,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Carvana Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $128.06 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $136.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17 and a beta of 3.37.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 127.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth $461,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Carvana by 171.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 13,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
