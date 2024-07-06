Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) & PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Head-To-Head Comparison

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) and PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and PropertyGuru Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -107.95% -78.95% -57.29% PropertyGuru Group -7.37% -1.12% -0.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marin Software and PropertyGuru Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $17.73 million 0.41 -$21.92 million ($6.26) -0.37 PropertyGuru Group $111.81 million 7.53 -$11.37 million ($0.05) -103.40

Volatility and Risk

PropertyGuru Group has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software. PropertyGuru Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marin Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Marin Software has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropertyGuru Group has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of PropertyGuru Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Marin Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of PropertyGuru Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Marin Software and PropertyGuru Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A PropertyGuru Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

PropertyGuru Group has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.40%. Given PropertyGuru Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PropertyGuru Group is more favorable than Marin Software.

Summary

PropertyGuru Group beats Marin Software on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products. In addition, the company provides a range of data products and services for agents/agencies, property developers and valuers, and financial institution customers. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. PropertyGuru Group Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Singapore.

