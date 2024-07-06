LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $197,305,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,624,000 after acquiring an additional 935,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $82,854,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $597,140,000 after acquiring an additional 569,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 826.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,911,000 after acquiring an additional 365,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $93.58. 1,347,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,663. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.98. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $87.91 and a 1-year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 82.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYB. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

