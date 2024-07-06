Lovesac’s (LOVE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LOVE

Lovesac Price Performance

LOVE opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.16. Lovesac had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $132.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lovesac will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lovesac

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 18,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $442,990.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,397.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 18,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $442,990.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,397.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith R. Siegner bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $99,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lovesac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lovesac by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Lovesac during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Lovesac by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 178,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.