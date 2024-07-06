Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.63.

NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,045,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,910,000 after purchasing an additional 591,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,248,000 after purchasing an additional 937,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $5,560,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

