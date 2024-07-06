Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBL. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,907,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 377.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 720,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 569,828 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 120.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 493,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 269,552 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,798,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 149.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 164,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 98,841 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGBL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.15. 136,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,085. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.51. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $31.60.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

