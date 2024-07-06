Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $659,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

Shares of JSCP stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,313. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.06. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $46.83.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

