Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,392 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,063,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,187,000 after purchasing an additional 153,123 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 617,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA CGXU traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $26.40. 284,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,039. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.