Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 15.9% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $66,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $557.76. 2,759,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,355,924. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $558.06. The company has a market cap of $481.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.