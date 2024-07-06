Limoneira (LMNR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.

Limoneira has a payout ratio of 107.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.9%.

Limoneira Stock Performance

Shares of LMNR opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Limoneira has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $22.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.60 million, a PE ratio of -152.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $44.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMNR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

