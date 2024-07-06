Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 781 ($9.88).

LRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.36) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.44) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.12) to GBX 790 ($9.99) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.12) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LRE

Lancashire Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Transactions at Lancashire

LRE opened at GBX 593 ($7.50) on Monday. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 527.50 ($6.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 690 ($8.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 610.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 614.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 587.13, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, insider Philip Broadley bought 18,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 633 ($8.01) per share, with a total value of £114,250.17 ($144,510.71). Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lancashire

(Get Free Report

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.