Klingman & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $509.84. 3,156,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,123,483. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $510.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

