Klingman & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $509.84. 3,156,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,123,483. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $510.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.