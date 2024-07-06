Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $240.74

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.74 ($3.05) and traded as high as GBX 253.90 ($3.21). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 252.80 ($3.20), with a volume of 5,073,288 shares traded.
Separately, HSBC raised shares of Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.86) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.
