KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $502,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $291,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 539,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,728,000 after buying an additional 99,531 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,684,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4,254.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 979,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,564,000 after buying an additional 957,190 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.59. 2,237,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,049. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.22 and its 200-day moving average is $94.34. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

