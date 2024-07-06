KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 3,398 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.6% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,564 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IJR traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.53. 2,205,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,791,931. The company has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.43 and its 200 day moving average is $106.73.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.