KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,687 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,792,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8,500.1% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,699,000 after purchasing an additional 487,140 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,292,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,332.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 483,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,111,000 after purchasing an additional 472,584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,591. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $104.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.84 and a 200 day moving average of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

