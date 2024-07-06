KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 787 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.97. 2,700,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,210. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

