KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 10,221 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,083,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,518,000 after buying an additional 2,160,414 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,864,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 965,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,001,000 after buying an additional 122,517 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 612,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,930,000 after buying an additional 133,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 107,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $45.42. 1,281,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,209. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average of $45.29.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

