Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Price Target to $61.00

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STC. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Stewart Information Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.47.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $554.32 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 4.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Featured Stories

