Kathryn Bueker Sells 1,135 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $672,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,507,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kathryn Bueker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Kathryn Bueker sold 2,191 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,424,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Kathryn Bueker sold 2,190 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,750.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $587.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.60 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $596.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $604.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in HubSpot by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in HubSpot by 32.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 171.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in HubSpot by 106.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.00.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

