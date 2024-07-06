Kate Gulliver Sells 5,825 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CFO Kate Gulliver sold 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $296,026.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,415.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kate Gulliver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Kate Gulliver sold 3,395 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $220,810.80.

Wayfair Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $51.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $90.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on W shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

