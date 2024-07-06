JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Target Price to $172.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $178.00 to $172.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus cut Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.47.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $152.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.16 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,949,000 after purchasing an additional 517,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $570,428,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,445,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $447,957,000 after acquiring an additional 122,207 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after buying an additional 342,218 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,655,000 after acquiring an additional 376,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.