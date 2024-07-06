JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 370

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.43) to GBX 370 ($4.68) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt started coverage on NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 330 ($4.17) target price for the company. Shore Capital downgraded NatWest Group to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 319.38 ($4.04).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWG

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NWG opened at GBX 324.80 ($4.11) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 313.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 264.97. The firm has a market cap of £28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 691.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 168 ($2.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 329.80 ($4.17).

In other news, insider Patrick Flynn acquired 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 316 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £3,077.84 ($3,893.04). In other NatWest Group news, insider Mark Seligman purchased 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £481.77 ($609.37). Also, insider Patrick Flynn bought 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 316 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £3,077.84 ($3,893.04). 27.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.