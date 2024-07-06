JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $53.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.91.

NYSE PBF opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.54. PBF Energy has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $62.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,776,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,429,198 shares in the company, valued at $648,736,742.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,091,100 shares of company stock valued at $93,004,617 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,664,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 578,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 89,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $54,832,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $3,936,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

