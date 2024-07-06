Jefferies Financial Group Trims Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Target Price to $51.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WBS. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.75.

Webster Financial stock opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $36.36 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $97,217,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1,773.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,324,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,778 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,477,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,983,000 after purchasing an additional 877,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Webster Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,916,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,785,000 after purchasing an additional 430,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,477,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,006,000 after buying an additional 418,716 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

