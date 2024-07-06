Jefferies Financial Group Trims Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Target Price to $108.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $117.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.69.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $97.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $120.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.71.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 43.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Stories

