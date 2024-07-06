Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,030 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $66,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after acquiring an additional 142,039 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,408,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,472,371. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.77 and a 200-day moving average of $77.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.