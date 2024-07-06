Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,534 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 62,807 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $54,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 736.8% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Tesla by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.71.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.52. 154,501,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,893,608. The company has a market capitalization of $802.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.76 and its 200-day moving average is $191.70.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

