Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,280 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $23,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 97,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $3,768,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.9 %

UL traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,354. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.90. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $56.47.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

